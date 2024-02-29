An Everton fan has been jailed for 15 weeks and handed a six-year stadium ban after posting racist abuse online.

Shaun Tuck, from Liverpool, wrote the racist comments about a fellow Everton supporter in the comments section of Everton's official Facebook page in August 2023.

He was found guilty of malicious communications and was sentenced at South Sefton Magistrates Court on 29 February.

As well as the prison sentence and six-year football banning order, the 37-year-old must pay a £155 victim surcharge.

Alan Nuttall, Detective Chief Inspector, says Tuck's views and abuse is not welcome in Merseyside and do not represent the "overwhelming" majority of football fans.

He said: “Tuck clearly thought that he could post disgusting racist comments online and it wouldn’t be investigated by the police.

“Sadly for him, this is not the case. We take all forms of racism extremely seriously and Merseyside Police has investigated and successfully prosecuted so-called fans for racial abuse both inside and outside of football stadiums.

“Merseyside is an inclusive and welcoming place and, whatever football team you support, we stand united in saying that there is absolutely no place for hate anywhere on Merseyside.

“This court result means that Tuck will now have a criminal record, and the consequences of this for his future could prove to be significant.

“I’d like to thank Everton FC for their support during our investigation.”

Dave Lewis, Head of Security and Stadium Officer at Everton, believes the club's zero-tolerance policy on all forms of discrimination is well-publicised.

He said: "The Club will not hesitate to act and deal with any reported instances of hate crime or anti-social behaviour.

“I’m pleased we were able to support Merseyside Police with their investigation. This conviction is a clear statement any such behaviour has no place in our society.

“Our award-winning ‘All Together Now’ campaign reaffirms these sentiments and unifies Everton and Everton in the Community’s collaborative work regarding equality and diversity to ensure all fans – visiting Goodison Park, any of our community facilities or social media pages – feel safe and welcome at all times.”