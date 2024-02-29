From makeup artist to TV chef - who was 'Hairy Biker' Dave Myers?

Tributes have been paid to Hairy Biker David 'Dave' Myers from fans and colleagues alike, after his death at the age of 66 was announced.

The TV chef from Barrow-in-Furness died with his family and friends by his side on 29 February, after fighting cancer for the past couple of years.

Across his 20-year TV career, he toured the globe with his Hairy Bikers co-host Si King, exposing viewers to new culinary cultures while sharing his love of food and travelling.

Before he was a TV chef, Dave Myers' wide variety of skills helped him enjoy many different experiences during his life.

As the son of a foreman, he worked in a steelworks to help finance his studies in fine arts.

It was during his time as a student that he bought his first bike; a Cossack Ural Mars Mk III.

He later joined the BBC as a make-up artist, specialising in prosthetics.

Then, in 1995 Myers met his long-time co-presenter Si King on the set of a TV drama, and they went on to build a friendship and successful career together.

In November 2023, King told BBC Breakfast that their more than 30-year friendship came "naturally" to them as they were "good mates" and "part of each other’s families".

Their first show, The Hairy Bikers' Cookbook, was launched on the BBC in 2006 and saw them ride across countries including Portugal, Romania and Namibia, tasting the local cuisine and experimenting with making it themselves.

Their combination of riding their motorcycles to locations across the world and cooking up a storm as they went earned them a loyal following.

The pair also won over viewers with their cheeky northern humour and enthusiasm.

The bearded duo went on to film many other series and specials for the broadcaster, seeking out new dishes in countries such as India, Vietnam, Argentina and Mexico.

They also sampled cuisines of places nearer to home, such as Ireland and the Isle of Man.

Across their career they also published more than 30 cookbooks together.

In 2013, Dave Myers swapped the open road for the ballroom when he competed in Strictly Come Dancing alongside professional dancer Karen Hauer.

After performing dances including the salsa, jive and paso doble, the pair were voted off the competition in week seven.

In May 2022, Dave announced that he had begun chemotherapy, but never revealed what type of cancer he had.

Myers had previously spoken about other health struggles, including discovering he had glaucoma - an eye condition that can lead to blindness.

In 2018, he revealed he had originally dismissed the condition as a bad hangover.

He had also opened up about losing weight through the years by cutting out carbs and alcohol in a bid to become healthier.

Following his diagnosis, Myers briefly took a break from work before filming his last show with King, which sees them travel west across Britain from Scotland to Devon.

King previously said that the series, The Hairy Bikers Go West, which is airing on BBC Two, would be one they would "always remember".

"We are very privileged to do what we do and I think this one was particularly special in general because of Dave’s health and his sheer and utter determination and love for what he does”, he added.

"Especially to continue to do it while he was having treatment took remarkable courage and energy – and adds to why Dave and I will not forget it."

The 57-year-old presenter said the travelogue was "a celebration of a joyous and creative friendship" and he was happy they returned to his co-presenter’s original home of Lancashire during the series.

Announcing his death, co-host Si King said: "I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime.

"I wish you god's speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya."

He also thanked well-wishers for sending messages of support to Myers, saying: "It meant the world to him, his family and all The Hairy Bikers team."

