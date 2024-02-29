TV chef Dave Myers best known as one half of the Hairy Bikers has died aged 66 after a two year fight with cancer, his co-star Si King has announced.

Myers, from Barrow-in-Furness in Cumbria, first revealed he had cancer in May 2022, on a podcast he co-hosts with King, but did not specify the type.

He spoke openly about his treatment, and his loss of hair, calling himself a "baldy biker" after losing his beard.

Announcing his death, best friend King said he was "not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment", adding, "my best friend is on a journey that for now, I can’t follow".

A statement on the Hairy Bikers’ social media from King said: “Hi everyone, I’m afraid I bear some sad news.

“Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years.

“Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave’s wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home.

“All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing. His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own.

“Personally, I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment.

“My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can’t follow. I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime.

“I wish you god’s speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya.”

Dave Myers at the beginning of his round of chemotherapy in May 2022. Credit: Agony Uncles podcast

After meeting in 1995, Myers and King gained popularity as the Hairy Bikers, with Myers later appearing on Strictly Come Dancing.

King's statement continued: “I know Dave and his family would want me to thank all of you who sent messages of support in recent times.

“It meant the world to him, his family and all The Hairy Bikers team.

“I am sending you all much love and gratitude for those simple acts of kindness, generosity and spirit. We are eternally grateful for them.

“May I ask you all for one further kindness and allow Lili, his wife, his family, close friends and I some time and some peace to process our huge loss.

“I am sure I will see you all soon.”

More to follow.