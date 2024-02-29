A teenager has been charged with attempted murder after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed in Manchester.

Officers were called to Stovell Avenue, Levenshulme at around 8pm on Monday 26 February, after reports a boy had been injured when answering the door.

A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with attempted murder.

He will appear at Manchester Youth Magistrates Court on Thursday, 29 February.

A 41-year-old woman arrested has been released on bail.

Police say the victim remains in a serious condition in hospital.

