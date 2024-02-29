Voters to go to the polls in Rochdale by-election
Polling stations have opened in a by-election that will see Rochdale's next MP elected.
The seat was last held by Sir Tony Lloyd, who died while in service in January, after announcing he had an incurable form of leukaemia.
People are reminded to take a valid photo ID with them, and have until 10pm to cast their vote.
Rochdale by-election candidates list:
Azhar Ali, Labour Party
Mark Coleman, Independent
Simon Danczuk, Reform UK
Iain Donaldson, Liberal Democrats
Paul Ellison, Conservative Party
George Galloway, Workers Party of Britain
Michael Howarth, Independent
William Howarth, Independent
Guy Otten, Green Party
Ravin Subortna, The Official Monster Raving Loony Party
David Tully, Independent