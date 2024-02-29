Voters to go to the polls in Rochdale by-election

WELLINGBOROUGH BY-ELECTION STOCK PHOTO OF BALLOT BOX CREDIT: PA MEDIA
Ballot box. Credit: PA Images

Polling stations have opened in a by-election that will see Rochdale's next MP elected.

The seat was last held by Sir Tony Lloyd, who died while in service in January, after announcing he had an incurable form of leukaemia.

People are reminded to take a valid photo ID with them, and have until 10pm to cast their vote.

Rochdale by-election candidates list:

  • Azhar Ali, Labour Party

  • Mark Coleman, Independent

  • Simon Danczuk, Reform UK

  • Iain Donaldson, Liberal Democrats

  • Paul Ellison, Conservative Party

  • George Galloway, Workers Party of Britain

  • Michael Howarth, Independent

  • William Howarth, Independent

  • Guy Otten, Green Party

  • Ravin Subortna, The Official Monster Raving Loony Party

  • David Tully, Independent