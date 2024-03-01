An animal shelter has issued a 'desperate' appeal for help after rescuing 70 Bengal cats and kittens from a house.

Warrington Animal Welfare say the felines were found in "horrific breeding conditions, where cats have been forced to give birth to pedigree kittens for financial gain".

Volunteers removed all 70 from the property on Wednesday, 28 February, but found some to be very unwell, with many underweight and suffering from infected eyes.

"Sadly, these cats were suffering in the dreadful conditions they were being kept in", a spokesperson from the shelter said. "We are extremely thankful that help was sought."

The sick cats are now in the care of Warrington Animal Welfare. Credit: Warrington Animal Welfare

The charity is now tasked with caring for the animals and have appealed for help towards neutering, vaccinating and supporting the cats "to get them back to full health."

Warrington Animal Welfare said: "We are appealing for dry kitten food, gastrointestinal cat food (both wet and dry) and Fortiflora Probiotic sachets.

"We need to purchase lots of eye drops to treat some poorly eyes, vaccinations for all the cats and we need to raise funds to pay for them all to be neutered.

"If anyone can help us to raise money to provide a wonderful future for these 70 poor souls, we would be extremely grateful."

The volunteers have stressed to members of the public that the cats are not ready to be adopted at this time.

A fundraising page has been set up to help the animal shelter cover the veterinary bills.

