Demolition has begun on at least three homes after a suspected gas explosion which left a woman seriously injured in hospital.

Work to painstakingly take the terraced houses apart began two days after the blast in Bury on 28 February.

Cadent has now confirmed they attended the street two days before the blast following reports of a smell of gas.

A spokesperson said workers from the gas distribution company were called to Nelson Street on 26 February,

The spokesperson said that Cadent responds to 'thousands' of reports of gas smells a year and said they had never previously been called to the affected home.

Since the explosion, 'thorough checks' have been carried out on all neighbouring properties, with the gas pipes confirmed as 'sound'.

Following the explosion, a woman in her 70s was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while nearby St Luke's Primary School was evacuated, and a 200 metre cordon was put in place around the property and surrounding houses.

Eleven homes were evacuated for precaution to allow gas safety checks to take place, by the evening neighbours were able to return home after the tests had been completed.

The house involved in the explosion is obliterated, with its windows destroyed and most of the roof collapsed.

Workers assessing the damage as they demolition the houses involved in the explosion. Credit: ITV News

Major damage caused to neighbouring properties are also being demolished.

A fourth house could be torn down if further issues are discovered after the destruction, a home owner nearby has said.

