Five men have denied murder after an altercation at a set of traffic lights in Manchester.

Sadiq Al-lami, 30, was rushed to hospital but later died following an incident in Didsbury in the early hours of 23 January.

Noraiz Kamal, 18, Abdul Babar, 18, Sultan Bakr, 22, Sikander Babar, 24, and Yousaf Ahmed, 24, all pleaded not guilty to the charge during the hearing at Manchester Crown Court on 1 March.Mr Ahmed also denied charges of manslaughter and assisting an offender.

The trial scheduled for July is expected to last up to four weeks.

Police previously said there had been an 'altercation' at a set of traffic lights on Kingsway in Parrs Wood, Didsbury.Released by Greater Manchester Police, a tribute by Sadiq's loved ones said: "Sadiq's warmth and love touched the hearts of everyone that he met.

"His love and laughter were contagious, and he was always full of life. Sadiq will be greatly missed and will never be forgotten.”Mr Kamal, of Highbank Drive, Didsbury; Abdul Babar, of Ashdale Drive, Manchester; Mr Bakr, of Hyde Road, Gorton; Sikander Babar, of Ashdale Drive, Manchester; and Yousaf Ahmed, of Plaza Boulevard, Liverpool, were all remanded in custody.