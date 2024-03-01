New Rochdale MP George Galloway promises to return the town's open air market as he says its closure is a "significant part of the reason for Rochdale's decline".

George Galloway, an MP for the Workers Party of Britain, overturned a Labour majority of nearly 10,000 votes to win Rochdale's by-election and take the seat from the party after 14 years.

Mr Galloway, who was a former Labour and then Respect Party MP, believes people will be surprised at how well he will do in the months before the next general election.

He said: "Well I'm going to try. I think that you'll be surprised at how well we'll do in the months available to us and we fully intend to hold the seat at the general election."

What does George Galloway promise for Rochdale?

Campaign to return a maternity ward to Rochdale

Campaign to reopen the indoor market

Work to organise a consortium to save Rochdale FC

Plan to clean up the Town Hall

While admitting he will not be able to fulfil his promise to reopen maternity services in Rochdale before the next election, he said: "I'll get the open air market reopened which is a significant part of the reason for Rochdale's decline.

"The only town that really breath's on its own outside Manchester is Bury, and the reason is the open air market.

"We're going to rival it with an open air market here in Rochdale, which we once had and which was taken away."

With Rochdale FC facing concerns of liquidation, Mr Galloway said: "I hope to save the Rochdale Football Club.

"Now I'm told, I don't know if it's true, that an American has come in with a big offer and that their minded to accept it.

"I'm very glad if that's true, it'll save me having to save it.

"But I was campaigning to save Rochdale Football Club because a football club is at the heart of the town and too much of our heart has already been taken away."

George Galloway as he was announced as the MP for Rochdale. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham disputed claims Rochdale had been "neglected" - and instead said there had been "major changes" in the town.

Speaking in a press conference in Leeds at the Convention of the North event, he said: “It simply isn’t the case that Rochdale has been neglected. It’s not been neglected by anybody in Greater Manchester.

“If you look at the town centre with the new interchange and the work the council has done to bring new investment, the plans for Atom Valley which will be a cluster of high-skilled employment or think about the fact that in three weeks’ time the biggest change to public transport in England this year is coming to Rochdale with the arrival of the Bee (transport) Network, and this is a major achievement.

“At a time when other things have been going backwards in the country, we have been working in Greater Manchester to bring major changes that will benefit the people of Rochdale.”

What does George Galloway promise in his ten-point, Workers Party of Britain manifesto?

To bring an end to imperialist wars and financial domination.

Rebuilding the British industry and to secure jobs for all in decent conditions.

Secure cheap housing for all.

Free pre-school childcare and education, followed by lifelong education and vocational training.

Free healthcare with no waiting lists and access to cheap and healthy food.

High quality laundries, crèches and eating facilities that allow women to work and take part in public life without prejudice and physical barriers.

High quality and free provision of all necessary support services for disabled and elderly people.

Access to cheap public transport and all essential amenities.

Open access to all forms of culture and the media.

A government that prioritises resources to urgent problems such as sustainability and the climate change.

He received more than 12,000 votes, compared to the 2,402 received by Azhar Ali, who was at first selected as the Labour party candidate before the party removed their support after a series of leaked recordings where he criticised Israel.

Rochdale voters were unable to back anyone on the ballot paper who was officially backed by Labour.

Reacting to his triumph over the former Labour candidate Azhar Ali, he said: "Well I think we would of beaten them anyway... the Labour party didn't give up on the campaign despite Keir Starmer ordering people to do so."

With a general election expected later in 2024, the new MP thinks his party has a fighting chance in Rochdale.

He said: "I do, I think so. We'll do everything we can to win, obviously no one can guarantee an election as Labour and the Conservatives just found out."

