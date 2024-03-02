Blackpool's famous rollercoaster, 'The Big One' ride "isn't ready" on the opening day of the attraction's season.

Engineers have spent the closed season testing all the rides, and the UK's tallest rollercoaster had been given special attention after being re-tracked and repainted ahead of the opening.

But in a series of tweets on X, visitors were told 'The Big One' and 'The Ice Blast' would not be running.

The great-granddaughter of Blackpool Pleasure Beach's founder and the resort's CEO Amanda Thompson said she was "so sorry" and that it was "beyond my control".

Fans of the park questioned why there has not been an official announcement on the closure of the park's signature ride on their website or the Pleasure Beach Resort's social media sites.

Some tweeting, "couldn't this have been communicated in advance".

Another posted, "Passive aggressive much? Embarrassing towards loyal customers. Don’t be taking your anger out on the people who support you just because you’re own failings. Ice Blast & Grand Prix being SBNO ( standing but not operating) is bad enough, but to not inform everyone on the Big One is unacceptable. Do better."

Just days before the opening, Marketing Director James Cox said: "The Big One, one of our most iconic rides is 30 this year, it’s still wowing people today 30 years on."

The park said a decision had been made not to run The 'Grand Prix' ride, with plans for a new attraction.

The attractions are all re-painted by hand every winter

Weekend visitors will also be the first to witness the controversial rebranding of the iconic attraction.

Despite being known as Blackpool Pleasure Beach for more than 125 years, in a bid to move with the times, it'll be simply called Pleasure Beach Resort.

When the decision was announced in February, fans of the theme park took to social media to express their outrage at the change.

Rides are tested in an eerily empty Pleasure Beach, ahead of the return of visitors on Saturday.

One user posted on X: "I will always be calling the park Blackpool Pleasure Beach. Because really, that's the name it's known as best."

Other users suggested the change was an attempt to distance the Pleasure Beach from Blackpool.

Another user said: "Don’t know why Blackpool has to be removed from the name like lads Blackpool is an excellent town, be proud!!!"

Defending the decision, James Cox said: "We are Pleasure Beach. We have been for 128 years now.

"We love our history, we love our heritage. We love Mr Funshine, we love Blackpool. We just evolve over time, and we just have to continue to evolve."

Despite losing the name, James also said the Pleasure Beach is committed to helping Blackpool grow and improve.

He said: "We’re part of the tourism bid… working with the council to drive it in the right direction.

"We want Blackpool to continue to be driven in the right direction, and we think it has been in the last few years. This is nothing to do with any negativity towards Blackpool."

