Video report by ITV Granada Reports correspondent Andy Bonner

A fundraising campaign is underway to stop a former national centre for girlguiding in Lancashire falling into private hands.

Historic Waddow Hall near Clitheroe has given youngsters access to the outdoors for generations.

It has been put on the market with a price tag of £3.25 million due to maintenance costs, along with 4 other centres.

Former Guides leaders are walking to raise funds for the Waddow Hall Trust, in a bid to purchase the 17th century Grade-II-listed manor house.

The charitable company aims to keep the facility open for future generations of young people from school groups, uniformed clubs and local communities.

Waddow Hall was used by Girlguides for nearly a century Credit: Janet Taylor/Waddow Hall Trust

The centre had previously been restricted to hosting Girlguiding events at weekends and holiday but the Trust's purchase would "open it up" to a wider stakeholder base, including family camping.

It offers activities such as camping, archery, grass sledging, zip-wiring, climbing, fencing, kayaking and bushcraft.

Jennifer Bates and her mum Gill have been involved in Guiding since they were girls and said the activity centre has 'made a big difference to people'.

"We have both been to Waddow Hall and experienced what it can give people in terms of a place of peace, a place of sanctuary, but also can challenge you in outdoor skills."

"We want this to be here for the community for generations to come."

They have started a six-day trek from Wirral to Waddow after hearing that the hall is up for sale, as part of a larger fundraising campaign.

"We've got lots of ideas that we want to explore. Lots of partners we want to talk to and we feel we can make a go of it."

Fundraising mum and daughter Gill and Jenni Bates rest after arriving at Waddow Credit: Janet Taylor

The Girlguiding charity said Waddow Hall and its other sites have been running at a loss.

"Girlguiding trustees commissioned a property review, and following the findings, trustees made the decision to sell the five activity centres to help financially secure the future of the organisation."

"There has been historic underinvestment in the activity centres due to financial pressures. They have been running at a loss for some years, despite successful efforts for years to generate more business from different markets.

"The centres are collectively valued at around £10m and would need significant funding of over £20m in the coming years to be fit for future use and regrettably we cannot afford this level of investment.

The fundraisers say they have come together to try to save Waddow Hall for the community and have urged people 'to dig deep in their pockets' as they have millions to raise.

