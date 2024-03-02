Lioness' goalkeeper Mary Earps has donated a pair of signed gloves to a Cheshire school to help raise funds for a new sports track.

Parents and pupils at Tarporley Primary School were delighted to receive the donation from the Manchester United and England star for a raffle to raise more than £10,000 for the track.

The school said if they raise their target, it would be used to encourage pupils to take part in the "The Daily Mile", where those taking part run for 15 minutes a day and they would call it the Mary Earps Daily Mile track.

Signed Mary Earps gloves donated for school fundraiser Credit: PA

Ms Briggs-Harris, her partner and their two children – Joseph, 12, and Harriet, 10 – watched the Lionesses play against Germany in the Euro 2022 final and said it was a “dream” for them.

“The atmosphere was amazing and it inspired so many girls to get into football, which is incredible to see.”

She said both her son and daughter play in defence, with her daughter joining a local football team called the Tattenhall Tornadoes after being inspired by the Lionesses, and her son always watches his sister’s matches.

She said she hopes someone with a passion for football wins the gloves and if they manage to raise enough money for a track, it will be named after Earps.

“If we manage to sell all of these tickets, we can put this new Daily Mile track and Mary Earps might even come down to the school to open it for us.”

The winner of the gloves will be announced on March 28 after the lucky ticket has been drawn at the school.

Those interested in taking part are advised to email briggsharris@live.co.uk

