Play Brightcove video

Granada Reports Isle of Man Correspondent Joshua Stokes speaks to RNLI volunteers and crews across the Island

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) in the Isle of Man is celebrating 200 years of saving lives at sea.

In the early 19th century there was an average of 1,800 shipwrecks a year on the Island – and the danger of shipwreck was an accepted way of life at sea.

Living in Douglas, Sir William Hillary witnessed dozens of these shipwrecks around the Isle of Man's coastline and with the help of local people, he saved many lives.

Living in Douglas, Sir William Hillary witnessed dozens of these shipwrecks and with the help of local people, he saved many lives.

He came up with the idea for the RNLI in 1823 which was originally called the 'National Institution for the Preservation of Lives and Property from Shipwreck'.

His vision later became a reality in Bishopsgate’s London Tavern on 4 March 1824.

In 1824, more than 30 gentlemen put their names to the fledgling charity at a public meeting in Bishopsgate’s City of London Tavern, supported by King George IV and the Prime Minister.

Since the charity was founded in 1824, Volunteer lifeboat crews and lifeguards in the region have saved have launched 3,154 times and saved 1,665 lives since the charity began.

During the 200-year lifesaving history, RNLI crews at Douglas Lifeboat Station have launched 667 times and saved 348 lives. Credit: ITV Granada

RNLI Heritage Archive and Research Manager, Hayley Whiting, says: "The RNLI’s founder, Sir William Hillary, witnessed the treacherous nature of the sea first-hand when living in the Isle of Man and he wanted to take action.

"His first appeal to the nation in 1823 did not have the desired result but, thankfully, he persevered and gained the support of several philanthropic members of society, who put their names to the charity at a meeting in the City of London Tavern on 4 March 1824.

"Twelve resolutions were passed at that meeting, the core of which still stand as part of the RNLI’s Charter 200 years later.

"This shows how the RNLI’s values and purpose have remained unwavering for 200 years, despite the social and economic changes and challenges of the past two centuries.

"Hillary’s vision was ambitious and forward-thinking, and no doubt he would be extremely proud to see the charity he founded still going strong today, and to see how much it has achieved."

Credit: ITV Granada

Peter Washington is the Lifeboat Operations Manager for the Douglas crew. He said: "It is a very privileged position for me to have at this particular time because the original one was Sir William Hillary 200 years go.

"I want to make sure that I take it forward on my watch and make sure that we are still going to be there for the next 200 years."

As celebrations take place across the Isle of Man, the RNLI team at Port St Mary say they are proud to be involved with today's commemorations.

Port St Mary’s lifeboat volunteers have launched 804 times and saved 293 lives.

Laura Cordner, who is part of the RNLI Port St Mary crew, said: "I just feel very lucky to be a part of that history for the 200 years that is has been going.

"I've seen plenty of women in the RNLI and that's what inspired me to start. It sounds very cliche but it is like one big family."

Port St Mary’s lifeboat volunteers have launched 804 times and saved 293 lives.

Jo Partner, RNLI Head of Region for the Isle of Man says: "I am immensely grateful to everyone who is involved with the charity here in the Isle of Man – our volunteers, supporters and staff.

"Today is a hugely significant day in our history and an occasion we should all be very proud of.

"I know there are lots of events being planned across the island throughout 2024 to mark this very special celebration and I hope people enjoy being part of this significant piece of history.

"I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those who play a part in making the RNLI the proud organisation is it today – which really is a cause for celebration."

What's happening on the Isle of Man to commemorate the RNLI bicentenary?