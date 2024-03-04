Play Brightcove video

Newly elected George Galloway says he is "feeling good" as he prepares to be sworn in as Rochdale MP in the House of Commons.

He arrived at parliament this morning to be met by journalists and declared: “I always loved the building - the people in it, not quite so much.”

Galloway is due to meet the Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, before being sworn in as new Rochdale MP inside the House of Commons this afternoon.

George Galloway gives his victory speech in Rochdale Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

It comes amid a wider discussion of MP security and 'extremism' with Galloway facing accusations from Labour of whipping up 'division and hatred' during the Rochdale by-election campaign.

Mr Galloway stood on a fiercely anti-Labour and pro-Gaza ceasefire stance, targeting the sizeable Asian and Muslim communities in Rochdale.

Following his win, Mr Galloway declared: "This is for Gaza."

On Friday the Prime Minister criticised the results of the by-election in a speech at Downing Street.

Rishi Sunak said: "The Rochdale by-election returned a candidate who dismisses what happened on October 7, who glorifies Hezbollah, and is endorsed by Nick Griffin, the racist former leader of the BNP."

George Galloway said Rishi Sunak’s comments about him dismissing the Hamas attacks were "completely false".

He told ITV News: "I have never downplayed the horror of what happened on October 7", saying he has acknowledged the horrors many times.

