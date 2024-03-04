A major incident has been declared as emergency services respond to a suspected chemical leak in Trafford Park.

The Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, Greater Manchester Police and North West Ambulance Service are responding to an incident at the Lanxess manufacturing plant on Tenax Road.

The police say there has been no injuries reported and everyone at the premises has been accounted for.

A 300m cordon has been put in place with residents and businesses advised to close all doors and windows while investigations continue.

12 fire engines from across Greater Manchester were called to the industrial site just before 9am on 4 March.

Traffic is being diverted away from the area after a number of roads nearby have been closed as a precaution.

A spokesperson for Metrolink said services were partly closed on the Trafford Park while emergency services first attended to the incident.

Metrolink services has now resumed back to normal in the area.

Traffic is being diverted away from the area. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

In a statement from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service: "Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are working alongside site staff and other emergency services to contain the incident and keep the area safe.

"Crews remain in attendance at this time. Properties in the are advised to keep their windows and doors closed and avoid the scene while crews carry out their work."