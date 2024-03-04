Mum and daughter praise Hoylake RNLI crew for saving their lives

Play Brightcove video

As the RNLI celebrates it's 200th anniversary, a mum and daughter from the Wirral are thanking the charity for saving their lives after they got stuck in coastal mud.

Bunta Evans and her daughter Charlie came across a landslip while on a shoreline walk in Wirral in February 2021. Despite only taking a few steps, Charlie sank quickly into the mud up to her waist.

A lifeboat crew from Hoylake dug the pair from the 'thickest mud' rescuers say they’d ever encountered.

Play Brightcove video

Bunta said: "You do feel foolish but on the other hand enormous relief that there's someone who can help you in situations like that.

"I couldn't be more thankful. I mean who knows what might have happened if they hadn't turned up."

Bunta Evans Credit: PICTURE ITV NEWS

The Rescue of Bunta Evans and her daughter Charlie is just one of thousands of callouts on this stretch of coast during the RNLI’s 200 years.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...