Mum and daughter praise Hoylake RNLI crew for saving their lives
As the RNLI celebrates it's 200th anniversary, a mum and daughter from the Wirral are thanking the charity for saving their lives after they got stuck in coastal mud.
Bunta Evans and her daughter Charlie came across a landslip while on a shoreline walk in Wirral in February 2021. Despite only taking a few steps, Charlie sank quickly into the mud up to her waist.
A lifeboat crew from Hoylake dug the pair from the 'thickest mud' rescuers say they’d ever encountered.
Bunta said: "You do feel foolish but on the other hand enormous relief that there's someone who can help you in situations like that.
"I couldn't be more thankful. I mean who knows what might have happened if they hadn't turned up."
The Rescue of Bunta Evans and her daughter Charlie is just one of thousands of callouts on this stretch of coast during the RNLI’s 200 years.
