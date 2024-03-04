Racial inequality in Liverpool is being tackled head on with more than £2 million invested in a Race Equality Hub.

The aim of the hub is to support employers and agencies to enable Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic businesses to thrive.

Mayor Steve Rotheram has opened the Hub at a special event in Sefton Park saying he hopes the city will become the fairest, most equal place in the country.

Big name employers like Lloyds Bank, Hays Recruitment and the Department for Work and Pensions have signed up to work with the project.

Liverpool City Region Race Equality Hub team (l to r), Brodie Arthur, Alison Navarro, Justine Jenkins, Maleka Egeonu-Roby. Credit: LCR Combined Authority

Alison Navarro, Programme Director of the Race Equality Hub said:

"So often people from Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic communities aren’t short of the qualifications or desire, but are short of the opportunities.

"Working together with our communities I am confident that the Race Equality Hub will radically improve opportunities for all of our communities’ members.”

Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, said:

" It is truly unique because no area has done this before - and I am excited to watch Alison and her team drive our vision forward."

The launch comes after the recent announcement of a new advisory board of 14 people from Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic backgrounds across the Liverpool City who will oversee the work of the ground-breaking Hub.

Mayor Rotheram’s racial equality programme forms part of his strategy to ensure no communities are left behind and aims to tackle racial inequality across the Liverpool City Region.