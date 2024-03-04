Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports journalist Simran Johal.

The countdown is on for the return of Celebrity Big Brother to ITV1 with hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best.

The show was first created in 2001, with the last series being aired in 2018.

The reboot is hosted by Blackburn's AJ Odudu, who says her growing up in Lancashire has played a huge part in where she is now.

"Blackburn it's my hometown, that's where my dreams were formed and where I got my northern grit!" she said.

"It feels so good to be hosting Celebrity Big Brother alongside my mate, Will."

The Diary Room is where contestants can come and speak to Big Brother. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

The house is complete with the signature brightly coloured diary room where celebrities can come and speak to Big Brother.

"The beautiful thing about Celebrity big brother, is that it's all about the cast, it's about who walks through those doors," added AJ.

The show has seen many North West winners, including Bez from Happy Mondays, Coleen Nolan and the most recent winner in 2018, Ryan Thomas.

"The format, putting people together in a house with a load of cameras and locking the doors, you get TV magic, it just happens every time," continued Will.

Speaking about the line up - and the fact it is yet to be revealed - Will said they are as in the dark as we are.

"We literally don't know anything at the time of recording, we have no idea," said Will. "We know as much as you, and the people that work on this show...the poker faces."

The show was previously hosted by Davina McCall, before Emma Willis took over.

The celebrities will enter the house on Monday 4 March. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

"You want to do justice, not just to the presenters but the show itself," said Will.

"We're both massive fans of the show, it was daunting but the fact I get to do it with my mate, you forget it's work."

The show - captured by more than 100 cameras - involves evictions which are voted for by the public, but the housemates sometimes also get their say.

"There's something special about this show, it's the one show that involves everyone, in the studio and everyone at home watching, shapes how the show goes," said AJ.

"It's gonna be really good to be connected with the viewers at home!"

Fans will also be able to watch Late and Live after the show, for Will and AJ to analyse the episodes with guests.

Celebrity Big Brother launches on ITV1 and ITVX from 9pm Monday, 4 March.

