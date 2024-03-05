Play Brightcove video

Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram says it will better connect communities with Liverpool and the rest of the country. ITV Granada Reports journalist Jennifer Buck caught up with him earlier.

Plans for the biggest expansion of the Merseyrail network for decades have been put forward - with proposals for three new train stations.

The announcement comes as part of Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram's campaign launch for a re-election to a third term.

If successful he plans to build new stations at Daresbury in Halton, Carr Mill in St Helens and Woodchurch on the Wirral.

It is a part of Mr Rotheram's pledge to connect historically underserved communities to the local rail network, and means that every borough of the city region will have had a brand-new station.

Steve Rotheram said: "Any modern, thriving region is only as good as its public transport.

"Since I’ve been Mayor, I’ve worked around the clock to give our region what Londoners get to enjoy every day: a reliable, accessible, affordable and integrated network that helps, rather than hinders people getting about.

"But I know that in some parts of our region, Liverpool can feel as distant and inaccessible as London.

"I’m working to put that right, bringing local people closer to each other and to the opportunities we’re creating."

Inside one of Merseyrail's new trains Credit: Merseyrail

Since he was elected in 2017, Mr Rotheram has voiced ambitions to revolutionise the region’s local rail network with a London-style system.

If re-elected, the Mayor has also pledged to complete the new £100m Liverpool Baltic station by 2027, a full year ahead of its current schedule, as well as regenerating Moorfields station and upgrading the entrances.

Liverpool Central is the hub of the Merseyrail network.

Other proposals include plans to deliver a seven-day network with increased timetable provision at weekends and evenings by 2028.

Mayor Rotheram was unanimously reselected as Labour’s candidate for Liverpool City Region Mayor last year and has twice been elected with well over 50% of the vote.

The Mayoral election will take place on Thursday 2 May 2024.