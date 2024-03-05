A full investigation has been launched after a chemical leak at a plant in Trafford Park sparked a major incident.

A huge emergency response was scrambled to the Lanxess plant on Tenax Road after the chemical spillage on Monday morning.

Dozens of paramedics, police officers and fire crews raced to the scene and a 300-metre cordon was put in place on the road and around the building.

One person, believed to be a worker at the plant, was taken to hospital from the scene 'for observation as a precaution'.

The chemical is believed to be phosphorus oxychloride - which can cause shortness of breath and coughing to anyone exposed, or a build-up of fluid in the lungs if exposed to high levels.

Dozens of emergency services responded to the incident. Credit: ITV News

Lanxess, a specialty chemical company, has now confirmed that a full probe into the leak has been launched.

A spokesperson said the chemical spilled during the unloading of a tanker truck.

It said the leak was contained and 'stopped by late morning'.

A statement issued by a Lanxess spokesperson said: "Specialty chemicals company LANXESS has begun the investigation of [the] incident at the site in Trafford Park, Manchester, thoroughly.

At around 9 o'clock Monday morning, a chemical spilled during the unloading of a tanker truck."

Eddie Palmer, plant manager at Trafford Park, said: "The safety of our employees and local residents is our top priority.

"We have started to investigate the incident thoroughly and regret the inconvenience caused."