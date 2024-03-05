A pub has had its license suspended after a man was beaten unconscious in a fight involving eight men carrying weapons.

The brawl, involving a knife, a bar and two bricks, is reported to broken out at The Caradoc Hotel in in Seaforth, on Merseyside, at around 1:35am on 24 February.

One man was later knocked unconscious.

CCTV footage from venue also showed drug use and alcohol being served after its closure at midnight, police said.

The pub's licence was withdrawn by Sefton Sub Committee on 4 March, until a hearing takes place at Bootle Town Hall later in the month.

Merseyside Policing Superintendent Paul Holden, said: "We note the decision of the committee and believe there was no option but to take this action following this serious incident.

"The suspension of the licence means officers can work with owners and management to address any issues that are causing concern, ahead of a full hearing. "Merseyside Police is fully committed to making our bars and pubs safe and will not tolerate the violent use of dangerous weapons at night time venues in any of our communities."