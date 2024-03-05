A restaurant has slammed a social media influencer who asked for a free meal in exchange for promotion on their Instagram page.

Lucky Ramen and Sushi, a pan-Asian restaurant in Ancoats, in Manchester, posted the exchange with the unnamed influencer, saying "Oh what a surprise!"

The post read: "Another thrilling DM from a blue tick superstar asking for a free feast in exchange for an Insta Post."

It was in response to a message which read: "Hey sorry I know it’s short notice but I’m in Manchester tomorrow and looking for somewhere for brunch with my partner, would you be open for a collab with my for a post on my story and page."

The restaurant said it doesn't need "exposure" to pay the bills, adding: "We’re just thrilled you appreciate our food, but hey, we appreciate paying customers even more."

The influencer then sent an angry message to the restaurant, saying staff were "bang out of order" for "trying to expose" them.

The restaurant posted the response from the unnamed influencer. Credit: lucky_ramenandsushi/Instagram

In the screenshot, the anonymous person said: "So you think people like us don't deserve to eat for free?

"Just in case you didn't realise, we are doing our best to help and promote you for free!"

The restaurant then said in the post alongside the screenshot: "This follow-up DM is a total game-changer, and guess what? We’re now rolling out the red carpet for all the free meals you desire."

The post attracted hundreds of comments with one Instagram user commenting: "They are booked. They don't need your exposure. We are all queueing for tables, gladly."

Another said: "Expose them. They don't deserve a following with this type of attitude."

The tale also created traction across the pond, with an article published in the New York Post.

