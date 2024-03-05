A woman was taken to hospital after being attacked with a substance believed to be ammonia in Lancashire.

Emergency services were called to a property in Fleetwood at around 1.30pm on Sunday 3 March, following reports a woman had a liquid thrown in her face.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was taken to hospital following the incident.

She has since been discharged.Lancashire Police believe the incident was a targeted attack and do not believe there to be any threat to the wider public.

They say Mickey Blundell, 19, may be able to help them with their investigation into the incident. His last known address is Radcliffe Road, Fleetwood.

Police want to speak to Mickey Blundell as part of their investigation. Credit: Lancashire Police

Det Insp Kirsty Wyatt said: "It is only a matter of luck that this victim did not receive more significant injuries and we are treating this extremely seriously.

"We are carrying out our own enquiries to trace the suspect, but we would also like to appeal for the public’s help to find him.

"If anyone sees Blundell or knows where he may be I would ask them not to approach him but to contact police as a matter of urgency."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...