Two women have been arrested after the discovery of two suspected brothels in Warrington and Widnes.

Officers from Cheshire Police Northern Exploitation Team carried out raids on the two properties after receiving a number of reports of vulnerable women being sexually exploited at two massage parlours.

The raids were carried out on Monday 4 March on Lovely Lane, Warrington and Albert Road, Widnes.

A 48-year-old woman was arrested at the site in Warrington on suspicion of allowing a premises to be used as a brothel, breaching immigration bail and two counts of modern-day slavery (trafficking and forced labour).

A 41-year-old woman was arrested at the premises in Widnes on suspicion of allowing a premises to be used as a brothel and modern-day slavery (forced labour).

Both have since been released on conditional bail until Wednesday 29 May.

One of the raids was carried out on Albert Road, Widnes Credit: Google streetmap

Speaking after the warrants Detective Sergeant Joe Davies, of the Northern Exploitation Team, said: "While this investigation is in the early stages, intelligence suggest that the premises were both being used as brothels.

"Often, those working in premises of this nature are some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.

"Many of them are trafficked to the UK where they often become victims of modern slavery offences and further criminal exploitation.

"Our work will continue in tackling this crime, but we can’t do it alone. We strongly need the community to come forward with any information or suspicions they have and report them to us."