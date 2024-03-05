Young boy with eating disorder ARFID cannot eat solid food as it terrifies him

Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Granada's Anna Youssef

A young boy has not eaten anything by mouth in 17 months because an eating disorder has left him terrified of food.

Three-year-old Oliver Taylor, from Birkenhead, has ARFID - Avoidant Restrictive Food Intake Disorder.

It is a condition which involves intense avoidance of food but is not related to thoughts about body image or size.

The toddler is now dependent on a feeding tube for his nutrition and fluids.

Emma Taylor told ITV News that her son runs away from the sight and sound of food. Credit: ITV News

His mother, Emma Taylor, said her son "can't bear to be around food, the sound of food [or] other people eating."

She added: "He is autistic and non verbal so can't express himself. He does it in the way of running away from food, crying, getting upset."

Oliver was diagnosed as clinically malnourished and dehydrated at age two. Last April, he had surgery to have a feeding tube permanently fitted into his stomach.

Before the operation the youngster was exhausted, losing weight and failing to meet his expected growth milestones.

A feeding tube has "changed" Oliver's life and allowed him to gain weight. Credit: Family handout/ITV News

Now his family describe him as "fairly normal" for his age with expected energy levels as well as gaining weight and growing taller.

Ms Taylor said there were "misconceptions" around her son's condition.

She said: "People just assume that no child will starve themselves: 'They'll eat if they're hungry enough... give him to me for a week - I’ll get him eating.'

"You just want to say come and try, come and take a day in my life, and see what my son’s going through. What people don't see is Oliver can’t eat, not won’t eat."

His parents want to raise awareness of ARFID and counter misconceptions about the condition. Credit: ITV News

Oliver regularly sees a specialist dietician and his parents are hoping therapy may help when he gets older.

They are determined to raise more awareness of ARFID. Its symptoms can include hypersensitivity to taste, texture, smell and appearance of food, a lack of interest in food, refusing an entire food group or a fear of eating.

The condition is not about being a "picky" eater nor driven by body image nor a desire to lose weight.

The youngster's dad, Matty Taylor, is running the Liverpool marathon to raise money for ARFID awareness. You can find out more here.