A psychotherapist and director of a family hub in Accrington doesn't think the 2p cut to National Insurance contributions will help those families who are most in need.

Jeremy Hunt has cut National Insurance by 2p as he laid out his plans for taxation and spending in the spring Budget.

The move will save the average worker on a £35,000 annual salary around £450 a year. This adds up to £900 a year when combined with the 2p cut to National Insurance announced in the Autumn Statement last year.

Michelle Bromley-Hesketh spoke to ITV Granada ahead of the Budget statement today.

Michelle says she has seen more and more parents and families struggle with the hardship caused by the cost of living crisis and said: "There's an increase in need definitely that we see across everything that we do.

"That's increasing to people who are in work as well as those who are out of work.

"The 2p cut to National Insurance is definitely not enough, it doesn't go far enough. It gives a bit to some but it doesn't give something to everybody.

"It's not going to include those who are most in need. It's only giving a break perhaps to those who aren't struggling as much."

The Government is to introduce a new tax on vapes in a bid to discourage non-smokers from taking up the habit.

During his Budget speech, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt told the Commons he was confirming “the introduction of an excise duty on vaping products from October 2026 and publishing a consultation on its design”.

However, he said that, because vapes “play a positive role” in helping smokers quit, there will also be a one-off increase in tobacco duty to ensure vaping remains cheaper than smoking.

Currently, vaping products are subject to VAT at 20% but, unlike tobacco, they are not also subject to excise duty.

The Government has already published its plans to ban disposable vapes and will bring in new powers to restrict vape flavours and packaging.