An investigation has been launched after an 11-year-old boy died following an incident at a property in Lancaster, police say.Emergency services were called to Greenset Close on Saturday 2 March after reports of a sudden death.An 11-year-old male was found unresponsive by paramedics.

Lancashire Police were asked to attend the scene by North West Ambulance Service shortly after 12pm.

The boy was transferred to hospital where he was later pronounced dead and police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.Members of the public who believe they may be able to help officers are urged to get in touch. The boy's family is aware and are being supported by the force.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Constabulary said: "We were called by the ambulance service at 12:04pm on Saturday (March 2, 2024) to an address on Greenset Close in Lancaster to a report of a sudden death.

"Emergency services attended an address and found an 11 year old boy unresponsive."Sadly he was later pronounced dead. The death is currently being treated as unexplained and the coroner has been informed."A police investigation is ongoing and the boys family are being supported by officers and our thoughts are with the boy’s loved ones at this incredibly sad time.

"If anyone has any information they are asked to contact police on 101 Log 0527 of March 2."

