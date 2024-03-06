Emergency services from across Merseyside have descended on Goodison Park, the home of Everton FC, for a major incident training exercise.

The large scale exercise – codenamed Coral Chain – is to test how well different emergency agencies like the police and fire service, work together when responding to a serious incident like a terror attack.

Credit: Merseyside Police

Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable Paul White, said: “Multi-agency exercises such this are absolutely vital for us to demonstrate how successfully the emergency services work together in the event of a major incident.“Regular testing of our plans, on days like today, is essential as it allows us to adapt, learn and constantly improve and refine our plans so we have the most effective staff and resources in place at all times.“Our ultimate aim as emergency and public services is to protect and save lives and reduce harm by continually reviewing how we work together so we can ensure we provide an effective and efficient service to those in need when major incidents occur.”

Credit: Merseyside Police

Dave Lewis, Head of Security and Stadium Safety Officer at Everton Football Club, said: "The safety of everyone who visits Goodison Park is always paramount and, as such, we understand the value and importance of exercises like today's.

"In addition to the emergency services testing their response, the exercise allows us to test and evaluate our own processes and we welcome the opportunity to work with emergency services and other partners from across the region and to host them here at Goodison Park."

Detective Superintendent Alison Whittaker, Head of Protect & Prepare for Counter Terrorism Policing North West, said: “Although we hope that incidents of terrorism never occur, it is important that we are well prepared to respond effectively so that we can minimise any impact that a potential incident could have."

