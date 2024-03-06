A drug addict who murdered a man, then stole his dog, has been jailed for a minimum of 19 years. Ian Connell, 39, was caught after he was seen breaking into Donald "Prent" Patience's home in Radcliffe. He'd already strangled Mr Patience two days earlier then went back to grab his Labradoodle.

Connell preyed upon his victim’s “good nature” to fund his drug habit for years. Mr Patience, 45, had access to money from family property and had given Connell thousands of pounds. Prosecutors said he was killed after cutting off the supply of cash.

Donald 'Prentice' Patience Credit: Police Handout

Police found Mr Patience’s body, in a duvet cover, at the bottom of his home's stairs in August last year. Connell lied to officers telling them that the man he described as his “dear friend” was in Scotland and had given permission to break-in and take the dog for a walk.

The killer later changed his story claiming he was upstairs in the house, asleep after taking heroin and crack, while someone else strangled Mr Patience downstairs. The judge said Connell "shamelessly exploited" his victim's need for company and friendship.

Mr Patience’s sister-in-law gave a statement to the court calling him “one of the kindest and most generous people.” She added there's “a void within the family that will never be filled” and telling his children of his death was a “conversation you should never have to have.”

Mr Patience's dog Layla. Credit: MEN Media

The judge at Manchester Crown Court told Connell he'd shown a "temper" during the trial who shook his head and snorted during sentencing.

As he was taken away to start a life term, that won't allow for parole for 19 years, he said swearing: "It wasn't me, your honour. I didn't do it. End of conversation."