A 20-year-old man has been left seriously injured after being stabbed during a 'large fight' in Stockport.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say officers were called to Alvanley Crescent on the Bridgehall Estate at around 4.30pm on Tuesday 5 March, after reports a car had been rammed off the road, following a fight.

A 20-year-old man was taken to hospital with stab injuries which are described as being serious but not life-threatening.

Police say an investigation is ongoing and officers are continuing to follow up a number of lines of inquiry, including CCTV checks to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Officers at the scene in Stockport. Credit: MEN Media

Inspector Stuart McConnell of GMP’s Stockport district, said: "This is a really sickening attack which has left a man with serious injuries in hospital.

"I would like to reassure the community our enquiries are progressing at a pace overnight and into the coming days with detectives working round the clock.

"Enquiries continue to piece together the full circumstances of what has occurred and who is involved in the incident but at this time we believe this is a targeted attack with no risk to the wider public.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who saw anything unusual in the area this afternoon, or saw anyone acting suspiciously."

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 0161 856 9821 or 0161 856 9790 quoting log 2303 5/3/24, alternatively call 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.