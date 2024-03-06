Two police operations involving more than 250 officers has seized £65,000 and several kilos of cannabis.

Operation Heracles and Leonardo executed 19 warrants, and arrested 17 men on suspicion of conspiracy to supply cannabis and money laundering in Cheshire.

Cheshire Police's Serious and Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) partnered with Ellesmere Port Proactive Team on 6 March, aiming to disrupt the large-scale supply of cocaine and cannabis in the area.

The arrests included: two 22-year-olds, two 24-year-olds, a 25-year-old, a 26-year-old, two 27-year-olds, a 28-year-old, a 29-year-old, two 30-year-olds, two 31-year-olds, a 32-year-old, and a 33-year-old.

A 31-year-old from Dodleston, Chester is also being held on suspicion of conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Henderson, from the SOCU, says he hopes these results demonstrate the forces commitment to tackling drug-related crimes.

He said: “Today’s arrests are a result of investigations into those believed to be involved in the supply of cocaine and cannabis in Chester and Ellesmere Port.

“Operation Heracles and Operation Leonardo centre on two separate OCGs responsible for the large-scale supply of cannabis and cocaine in the Ellesmere Port and Chester areas.

“Numerous search warrants have taken place this morning, with drugs, cash, and motor vehicles seized, along with kilo amounts of cannabis.

“Illegal drugs have a devastating impact on local communities so by cutting off the supply and removing dealers from our streets, we are working to break the cycle of serious and organised crime and make Cheshire a safer place.

“If you believe drug criminality is taking place in your neighbourhood, please report it to us and we will do the rest.”