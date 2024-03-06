The RSPCA are urging people to avoid feeding bread to swans after two birds were rescued as food contaminated a lake reserve in Greater Manchester.

The charity's officers were called because people nearby became concerned when the swans' feathers were turning pink, at Moses Gate Country Park in Bolton.

'Pink feather syndrome' is caused by fungus which occurs when bread starts to decay in water.

Catching onto the swan's bill it then transfers to their feathers when they preen, turning them pink. The feathers also become brittle and waterlogged.

The contamination can reduce the natural waterproofing in the waterbirds plumage and can affect their ability to swim and fly - if it's not removed.

The birds are at risk of dying from hypothermia if its not treated as soon as possible.

Members of the public called the RSPCA because of concerns about the swans health. Credit: RSPCA

Stephen Wickham, the Animal Rescue Officer who collected them, said: “We know how much people enjoy feeding swans, ducks and geese, however it’s important to make sure they are given the right food.

"Unfortunately bread fills them up without giving them the nutrients they need and it can affect their health.

“We’d encourage people to offer them finely chopped greens, such as cabbage, spinach and lettuce, as well as mixed corn, grain, wheat or bird seed.

"Any feeding should also be done in moderation and only as a supplement to their natural diet.”

The two affected swans have been cleaned and now released at Sale Water Park following the incident last month, RSPCA care will continue to monitor their condition.

The RSPCA recommend avoiding feeding water birds in just one place as their droppings can be messy and slippery which can cause accidents.

It could also put them at risk from cars, dogs or people who may wish to harm them.

Throwing food into the water, rather than trying to encourage birds on to the bank to feed them on land, is also encouraged.

Poor nutrition, such as a high calorie diet that is high in protein and/or low in vitamins, can also result in wing deformity known as 'angel wing'.

The wrist joint fails to develop properly and twists, causing some of the wing feathers to stick out from the body as the bird grows.

Although birds can continue to live the condition, there is no cure and they will be unable to fly.

