An American sports team owned by Manchester United owners the Glazers has "smelly facilities" and bug problems, a new report has detailed.

Players for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who play in the NFL, gave club owner Joel Glazer 6.1/10 for his "willingness to invest in the facilities" in a nation-wide survey.

The review, aiming to highlight the working conditions for players across the league, was published by the National Football League Player Association (NFLPA) in America.

NFL team Tampa Bay Buccaneers are also owned by the Glazer family who have a stake in Manchester United. Credit: X/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Manchester United supporters have consistently protested against the Glazers ownership since their majority takeover in 2005, particularly the lack of investment on Old Trafford and the Carrington training ground.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's confirmation in becoming a part owner in Manchester United was finalised last month, buying more than 27% of the club - worth a reported £1.25billion.

Sir Jim has promised either a redevelopment of Old Trafford or a brand-new stadium which would be a northern rival to Wembley.

Issues listed by Tampa Bay players included constantly smelling and unclean facilities, and a "persistent bug issue" in the area where the team showers.

It was revealed the sauna which is dirty and mouldy, consistently breaks down.

The NFL team also ranked 22nd on aspects of the 'locker room'.

The report ranked the Glazers's NFL ownership 29th out 32 clubs across the league.

The also report analysed categories such as food, training staff, team travel and the treatment of families.

In the club's report card, the NFLPA said: "The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finish the year ranked 24th overall; the ranking could have been lower if the staff had not earned high marks among respondents.

"The dietician, training staff and strength coaches all received solid grades from the players.

"Club owner Joel Glazer ranks 29th across the league when it comes to the question about a perceived willingness to invest in the facilities, and the reason for assessment is reflected in the data collected across categories.

"The players described the locker room as “unclean” and “smelly,” and they even cited seeing bugs consistently in the showers.

"Respondents also described the team sauna as 'dirty,' 'small' and 'broken down'.

"Younger players must have roommates on work travel, unless they pay the team more than $1,750 for their own room each season.

"They do have a daycare room on gamedays, but charge players’ families $90 per child, which most other teams offer for free.

"Outdated facilities are one thing, but providing clean showers and workspaces, and not charging players to have their own hotel room on work trips should be basic standards for a multi-billion-dollar professional sports enterprise."

In a statement responding to the report, Tampa Bay Buccaneers said: "We value the NFLPA report and the input from our players that it provides.

"The feedback allows us to examine, address and improve many areas of our operation. We hold ourselves to the highest standards as we strive to be first-class in everything we do."

