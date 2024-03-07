One of Britain's most successful Paralympian's, Dame Sarah Storey, says it's an "incredible honour" to become Lancashire's cricket next President.

Manchester-born Storey, who has a record 17 Paralympic gold medals to her name, agrees to take on a two-year term at Emirates Old Trafford, after being nominated unanimously by the Red Rose Board.

The 46-year-old aims to bring her experiences of elite women's sport to the running of the club.

Storey will take over from long-term incumbent Sir Howard Bernstein pending approval at the next annual general meeting.

Alongside her new role as President of Lancashire cricket, she is also an active travel commissioner for Greater Manchester and a visiting professor at Manchester Metropolitan University.

Dame Sarah said: “It is an incredible honour to have been asked by the Lancashire cricket board to become the club’s next President and follow in Sir Howard’s significant footsteps.

"As a kid, I recall many happy memories watching the Red Rose with my family. As a member and fan, to have this opportunity to serve this great club and bring my experience to bear is very exciting.

"The next two years – and beyond – are going to be hugely exciting for everyone connected with Lancashire.

“From my perspective, I know how keen the club is to win silverware and I’m also hugely encouraged to see the women’s game continue to grow at pace.

“I also want to support the club in its objective to make Lancashire Cricket the most welcoming and inclusive cricket club in the country.”

Lancashire cricket chair Andy Anson added: “Sarah is an outstanding candidate for the presidency, with a peerless record as Britain’s most successful Paralympian.

"Having someone of Dame Sarah’s calibre and first-hand experience of high-performance elite sport on board will offer invaluable support to both our men’s and women’s squads.”

