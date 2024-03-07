Love Island All Stars winner Molly Smith reveals she was "baffled" that Callum Jones, her ex-partner from season six, was also in the villa for the show.

Manchester's Molly Smith and Tom Clare, from Barnsley, were announced winners in the final of Love Island All Stars in South Africa on 19 February.

Molly Smith and fellow Mancunian Callum Jone dated for three years after appearing in season six of Love Island.

They both unexpectedly shared a villa once again to find love a second time round, under each other eyes, after their relationship became a thing of the past.

Speaking about the situation, Molly's boyfriend Tom, said: "At first it was, but they never spoke to each other loads or had any secret chats or anything.

"He's a good lad. So yeah, we get on."

Continuing Molly said: "It was just nothing. So we were really baffled by it wasn't like it was coming up in the video calls. We just couldn't understand it."

Molly Smith and the Macclesfield FC striker are now settling back into north, with suggestions Tom could move over to the north west.

Tom said: "I'm in the mix of it at the minute... I'm a Yorkshire boy, from Barnsley so I like the north.

"It's just where I'm meant to be. I'm going back to Macclesfield FC this week and it's my first training session back."

After the ending of the show, the couple said they could not believe they were crowned winners of Love Island All Stars.

Molly said: "It was mental. Do you know? When we got back that night after the final, we actually laid there for about 10 minutes and in silence just staring at the ceiling.

Tom said: "We were in shock of how we did that."

