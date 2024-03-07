Play Brightcove video

Jacob Collier chats to ITV Granada Reports correspondent Emma Sweeney

Award-winning musician Jacob Collier says he got goosebumps including the voices of 100,000 of his fans on his latest album.

That may not be surprising given that the musical prodigy launched his career with an album recorded in his childhood home.

Collier, 29, is about to embark on a global tour which will peak in the biggest space he has ever played, in Manchester later this year.

The six-time Grammy-winner has worked across genres like jazz, R&B and pop in his Djesse series.

Vol. 4 sees Collier collaborating with artists including Shawn Mendes, Stormzy, John Legend and Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

The album features hundreds of musicians and the first track was recorded with 100,000 audience members singing in harmony.

“The feeling of that is really deep, profound, goosebump-inducing,” he told ITV Granada Reports.

“I recorded every one of my shows over the last couple of years and they’re all on this amazing audience choir sound on the album."

Speaking of his huge gig before 21,000 people at Manchester’s AO Arena on 8 December 2024, Collier said, “It’s a crazy, crazy thing."

“I would never have imagined selling that number of tickets under my own name when I was growing up as a kid.

“But I cannot wait. It’s going to be totally surreal."