Police cars swarmed the M62 to save a driver after their electric car suffered an 'electrical fault' stopping it from being able to brake.

Officers from Merseyside Police and Greater Manchester Police (GMP) used specialist tactics to ram the Jaguar car and block it between a number of police vehicles, to eventually bring the car to a stop.

It happened on the eastbound carriageway between J11 for Birchwood and J12 for Eccles, on Wednesday afternoon, 6 March.

All lanes were closed for a short while and traffic was stopped as police responded to the incident.

Pictures show the vehicle wedged between two Merseyside Police Matrix vehicles.

Two lanes later reopened, with a further two closed, causing major delays of almost an hour and congestion backed up ahead of rush hour.

North West Motorway Police revealed what had happened on social media: "Police currently have a lane 3 and 4 closure on M62 EB J11 to 12.

"This is following the use of tactics to stop an electric vehicle with an electric fault where the driver was unable to brake. Motorway officers from Merseyside, Cheshire and GMP brought the vehicle to a safe stop."

