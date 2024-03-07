A teenager serving a life for the murder of the school girl Brianna Ghey has launched an appeal against his sentence.

Eddie Ratcliffe and Scarlett Jenkinson and were both 15 when they lured fellow school pupil Brianna to Culcheth's Linear Park in Warrington, before stabbing her 28 times with a hunting knife in a "sustained and violent" assault.

Ratcliffe was ordered to serve 20 years and has now launched an appeal.

They stabbed her 28 times with a hunting knife in the "sustained and violent" assault inflicted with "considerable force" to her head, chest, back and neck.

The two teens, who were 15 at the time, denied her murder and blamed each other - but following a four week trial a jury at Manchester Crown Court unanimously found them guilty of murder.

Brianna Ghey was murdered by Eddie Ratcliffe and Scarlett Jenkinson in February 2023 Credit: family handout/PA

They were known only as Girl X and Boy Y after reporting restrictions were put in place because of their age, but were named after Mrs Justice Yip ruled there was "a strong public interest".

A statement from the Judicial Office said: "We can confirm we have received an application for leave to appeal sentence from Eddie Ratcliffe.

"There is no record of an appeal from the co-defendant Scarlett Jenkinson."

