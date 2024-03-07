Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in Gorton, Manchester.

Officers were called to Forber Crescent at around 6.30pm on Tuesday 5 March, and found the teenager with serious stab wounds to his hand.

On Wednesday, two 15-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in custody for questioning.

A section 60 authority was put in place on Wednesday evening in an area of Gorton. The order grants officers temporary stop and search powers and follows a number of incidents involving a number of reports from members of the public of men with weapons.

Section 60 map. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

Detective Inspector Michelle Buchanan, of GMP’s City of Manchester North district, said: "Although we have made two arrests, our work is far from over and we are still working round the clock to investigate thoroughly.

"Yesterday evening extra patrol officers have been deployed around the local area both on foot and in patrol cars and this will remain in place over the coming days whilst we investigate.

"Officers are present in your community and will be on hand to listen to any concerns you may have.

"I would like to thank the public for their support as we investigate in the area and I appeal to them to continue coming forwards with information that is allowing us to take the necessary action to disrupt and dismantle those individuals that have been involved in bringing unacceptable disorder to our streets.

"Anyone with information or footage - including CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage related to this incident is asked to contact police as a matter of urgency."