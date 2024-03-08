A brother who laid out knives around his sister's home has been found guilty of manslaughter after stabbing her ex-boyfriend to death.

Liam Fosbrook, 29, repeatedly knifed Dylan Towers, 35, after he kept appearing at his sibling's house - despite a court order banning him from contacting her.

His mum asked Fosbrook to stay with his sister overnight at her new home in Brinnington, Stockport, following concerns she was ‘suicidal’. He was later dropped off by police.

That night, police were called to the house after Mr Towers was spotted outside.

Dylan Towers, 29, died from his injuries 12 days later on 29 December 2021. Credit: MEN Media

Officers noticed several kitchen knives were located around the living room when they arrived to take a statement from Fosbrook.

Fosbrook told jurors he had taken a knife out because he was 'scared' of Mr Towers entering the house.

Mr Towers, was captured on CCTV wearing a JD Sports Bag walking near the house in Stockport, Greater Manchester, in the early hours of 17 December 2021.

Fosbrook confronted Mr Towers and then stabbed him on Exeter Road, Brinnington, dying from his injuries 12 days later on 29 December.

Mr Towers suffered multiple stab wounds to his chest, abdomen and chest.

Fosbrook, of Sheen Gardens, Wythenshawe, South Manchester, denied manslaughter.

But he was found guilty by a jury after a two-week trial at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court.

Mr Towers continued to 'harass and pester' Fosbrook’s sister after the relationship had ended, the trial heard.

Neil Fryman, prosecuting, told jurors: “Dylan was clearly a nuisance, but he was not dangerous."

Fosbrook said he armed himself in self-defence. Credit: MEN Media

Mr Towers, from Adswood, received an exclusion order forbidding him from speaking to or going near Fosbrook's sister home in Offerton.

However, he breached the order by turning up at Fosbrook's sisters house on a number of occasions between June and August 2021. She messaged her brother asking for help.

Following those breaches and an alleged assault, Mr Towers was made the subject of a domestic violence protection order, which was due to run out on December 16.

It was decided her children would be put in care after telling social services that Mr Towers kept turning up at her house and making contact, jurors were told.

After the attack, Fosbrook threw the knife into a neighbour's garden with a second discovered under his sister's Christmas Tree - both knives contained traces of Mr Towers' blood. The victim was rushed to hospital and treated for a neck wound, located near his carotid artery and jugular vein.

He developed organ failure and later suffered a massive haemorrhage with repeated cardiac arrests despite having emergency surgery. He died from his injuries on December 29.

In a police interview, Fosbrook claimed he armed himself in self-defence after Mr Towers tried to access the back door of the house.

He said Mr Towers attacked him and ‘went for his waistband’ while ‘intoxicated’.

Liam Fosbrook, 29, was found not guilty of murder in a previous trial. Credit: MEN Media

Providing evidence, he insisted that he was trying to protect his sister as he believed that Mr Towers ‘wanted to kill her’.

Breaking down in the witness box, Fosbrook said: “I was just frightened of him trying to get into the house and trying to get to my sister.“After everything I had seen and read and all the previous messages, I thought he was going to try and kill her.”

While confronting Mr Towers, Fosbrook said: “He was just screaming and shouting, I said ‘you need to go’.

"It just came to a head, he ran towards me throwing his arms at me. He dropped the bag and lunged towards me, he hit me a couple of times.”He said they ended up ‘grabbing hold of each other’ and there was a ‘struggle’.

As the fight came to an end Fosbrook said he was going back to the house when Mr Towers said to him: “You’re going to f****** get it now.”Fosbrook said: “I turned around and he was coming towards me, he was reaching towards his waistband and I thought he had a weapon on him.

"I thought he was going to do anything to try and kill me and get to my sister.”

It was at that point Fosbrook said he removed the knife from his pocket and ‘swung his arm around’. Fosbrook added: “I think the knife made contact."

Fosbrook was cleared of murder in a previous trial. The proceedings of the earlier trial can now only be reported because the second trial has concluded. He will be sentenced on April 3.

Dylan Towers died 12 days after being stabbed on 17 December 2021. Credit: MEN Media

Sazeeda Ismail, Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West said: "Liam Fosbrook carried out a knife attack on his sister’s ex-partner, who was unarmed, and then made no attempt to help him afterwards.

"He could have contacted the police instead of confronting him. He could have simply spoken to him.

"But in a misguided act to defend his sister, he made the choice to arm himself with not one but two knives and during the confrontation stab him."Today the jury rejected Fosbrook’s claims that he was acting in self-defence and found him guilty of manslaughter.

"The CPS is committed to securing justice for those who partake in such needless violence and take matters into their own hands instead of contacting the police."

"My thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Towers at this time."