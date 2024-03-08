Play Brightcove video

The Speaker of the House of Commons has revealed he received death threats following his handling of the Gaza debate.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle’s future in the role was seen as being under threat after the episode descended into chaos.

The 66-year-old, who was first elected as a Labour MP but relinquished party affiliation following his election as Speaker, was accused of partisanship by helping party leader Sir Keir Starmer avoid an internal row.

Questioned about the affair by ITV Granada Reports, the MP for Chorley said he had not received any death threats during other contentious times, such as the Iraq war.

He vowed to continue doing his job: "I've got the majority of parliament backing me all the way through.

"I will continue. It is for others to decide my fate, not for me."

Sir Lindsay Hoyle took the Speaker’s Chair in 2019 vowing to restore calm after the acrimonious final years of his predecessor John Bercow. Credit: PA

Sir Lindsay's decision to upend parliamentary convention by selecting a Labour amendment to an SNP motion calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, which meant the Scottish Nationalists never got a chance to vote on their opposition day, drew fierce criticism and calls for his resignation.

The Speaker issued multiple apologies for his “mistake” as he emphasised concerns over the security of MPs who have faced threats over their stance on the conflict.

The Lancastrian said he was overhelmed by the amount of support he has received.

He added, "We make decisions. I didn't do anything wrong.

"I ended up being the meat in the sandwich.

"And the difference is, if I've made a mistake, I'm happy to hold my hand up and say I've made a mistake.

"But in the end, it's the people of Chorley who support me and I'm the MP for Chorley first, Speaker second.

"I will continue to do my job until otherwise people say they don't want me to do it."

Sir Lindsay previously said he decided to allow all sides to express their views because he was "very, very concerned about the security" of MPs who have received personal threats.

"It's about the security of MPs," he said today.

"It's about looking after MPs. It's about looking after their families, their staff and everybody else."