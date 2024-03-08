Dancing on Ice final beckons for North West celebrities

Play Brightcove video

Video report by our Entertainment Correspondent Caroline Whitmore.

The North West is hoping for a big win on ITV1's Dancing on Ice final on Sunday.

The region has not one, but two celebs in contention. Adele Roberts, the former Radio 1 DJ is up against Ryan Thomas, the actor best known for playing Jason Grimshaw in Coronation Street.

Adele Roberts from Southport Credit: ITV

Ryan Thomas is in the final Credit: ITV

At Our Lady Star of the Sea primary school in Seaforth on Merseyside they're routing for Southport-born Adele. There's one particular pupil who's leading the fans. Jessica Nelly Dowle really wants Adele to win, because like the DJ she has what's called a stoma.

It's a surgically made hole in the abdomen that allows waste to be passed from the body.

Adele Roberts has one after treatment for bowel cancer and Jessica and her mother are grateful that she proudly displays the device, calling it Audrey!

Jessica says, "I've always looked up to Adele because she's so brave".

Jessica's mum Kim Lucok believes that bravery inspires children like her daughter.

"I helps the children understand they can go on out and do anything they want to do," she says.

Ryan Thomas has been sent messages by his onscreen mum Sue Cleaver and Sally Dynevor who plays Sally Metcalfe on Coronation Street.

Sue Cleaver jokes, 'I'm not surprised, you've been skating on thin ice for years!"

And Sally Dynevor says "Oh my gosh, you're in the final. I'm sending you so much love and Good Luck for Sunday night, you're going to be amazing".

Find out who wins on ITVX and ITV1 on Sunday at 6.30pm.