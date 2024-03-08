Play Brightcove video

The family of a man with dementia have thanked an artist for creating a micro-disco which they say "brought him to life".

Dave Williams, aka Disco Dave, was on a dog walk with his family when he stumbled across the booth at Liverpool's Royal Albert Dock.

"Every time Dad hears music, he dances," explained his daughter Lisa.

"He went straight over to it."

A video of the moment has sparked a warm reaction on social media.

One user described it as "pure joy", while another said she "teared up."

Visitors to the Royal Albert Dock have been enjoying the micro-disco Credit: Pete Carr

Dave, who turns 89 later this month, is cared for by his family.

Lisa explained, "Our mum Joyce passed away on 30 March 2023 and my sister, my husband and I look after my dad now.

"He has dementia and comes alive when he hears music.

"He attends Happy Memories Afternoon Entertainment usually twice a week and dances all afternoon with my sister, Lynda Roberts.

"He spreads joy wherever he goes and is living his best life at the moment!"

Annie Frost Nicholson with her Fandangoe Discoteca Credit: Joe Clark

The Fandangoe Discoteca was created by multidisciplinary artist Annie Frost Nicholson as a way to dance away life’s worries.

She said she "absolutely loved" the video of Dave, who "loves music as a way of living through a very difficult time."

The immersive installation can be seen at the Britannia Courtyard near The Beatles Story every weekend until Easter.

Dancers can choose from a vast selection of playlists curated by non-profit organisation, The Loss Project, or opt for a treasured tune to relive old memories.

Anyone looking for further mental health support can scan a QRcode inside the kiosk for online resources.

Sean Morrison, estate manager at Royal Albert Dock, said: “The Fandangoe Discoteca is truly a one-of-a-kind experience.

"We encourage everyone who needs to shake off some steam or simply enjoy a dance to come along and step inside.”