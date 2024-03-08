Ex-England senior international Natasha Dowie helps kick-off inclusion campaign

Ex-England senior international Natasha Dowie has helped kick off a football campaign encouraging women and girls to start playing on the Isle of Man.

Natasha Dowie, Women's Ambassador for Liverpool FC, attended the Island's 'Football For All' event hosted by the Isle of Man Football Association (IOMFA) at The Bowl.

The new IOMFA campaign aims to promote diversity, equity and inclusion, which aligns with the The English FA's #FootballForAll and #letgirlsplay projects.

Taking place two days before International Women's Day, the round robin tournament featured girls from the Manx Youth Games and 17 teams with ages ranging from U6s to U16s.

The new campaign aims to promote diversity, equity and inclusion. Credit: IOMFA

Two teams drawn from the Isle of Man's national women's squad played a senior exhibition match in the finale.

Vicki Hotchkiss, IOMFA Non-Executive Director, says the event's success exceeded their expectations.

She said: "It was fantastic to see so many people turning up to watch the matches and show support for women and girls’ football.

"We must say a massive thank you to all of the individuals and local businesses which made this event a success, especially to Robinson’s, Boal & Co and Canada Life International for their support as event sponsors."

In addition to Natasha Dowie, special guests included Lady Philippa Lorimer MBE; the Chief Minister Alf Cannan MHK; Mayor of Douglas Councillor Natalie Byron-Teare; Becky Corkish, Captain of the Isle of Man’s national women’s football team; IOM FA sponsors, representatives from IOM Sport and a number of women volunteers who work behind the scenes to keep the game going.

Lewis Qualtrough, CEO, Isle of Man Football Association, said: “Our IOMFA strategy over the next four years will include a strong focus on increasing the participation of women and girls in all aspects of the game.

"While the event at The Bowl was a great start to the next phase of our campaign, we want to further build on our current participation and activity levels and ensure our sport is open, accessible and welcoming to everyone in the community.”

Go to www.isleofmanfa.com to find out more about football in the Isle of Man and how to get involved in the game at your local club.

