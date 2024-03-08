ITV will air a new documentary to tell the life story of Paul O'Grady, and his most famous creation Lily Savage.

Paul, who was from Birkenhead, become a national treasure after a television career spanning decades, died last March at the age of 67.

The Life and Death of Lily Savage will air on ITV1 this Easter, along with Paul’s final TV project; Paul O’Grady’s Great Elephant Adventure, to mark the first anniversary of Paul’s passing.

The Special feature length documentary will feature Paul’s daughter Sharyn and other close family and friends including Sir Ian McKellen, Julian Clary and Graham Norton, sharing personal memories and first hand accounts, with much of it told in Paul’s own words.

Paul’s story will be told through the prism of his famous creation, Lily Savage - an underground cabaret star who took mainstream telly by storm, against all the odds.

Lily Savage became one of the most famous faces on television during the early noughties

The character was born in Liverpool before O'Grady took Lily Savage to the cabaret stages of London, before making the unlikely leap into television.

O'Grady's big break for the character was on Channel 4’s The Big Breakfast, before Lily hosted Blankety Blank on Saturday nights on BBC1. However, he retired the character in 2004.

The Life and Death of Lily Savage tells the story of decades of hard graft bringing Lily from the fringes of London’s gay counterculture into the heart of the nation’s living rooms and discusses why Paul suddenly decided to kill Lily off.

Jo Clinton-Davis, Controller of Factual at ITV says: “This blue chip feature-length documentary reveals the little known biography of Paul's alter ego Lily - from her birth in the docks of Liverpool to her mysterious 'death' on mainstream TV. Set against the background of social and political change and upheaval, it features Paul's own voice and those who were closest to him - including his daughter Sharyn. This is a layered and richly entertaining tribute to the wonderful Paul O Grady.”

Paul O'Grady's passion for animals shone brightly on the popular series

Paul later found huge success with his passion for dogs, presenting the popular ITV show 'For the Love of Dogs' for 12 years.

He later became an ambassador for Battersea Dogs Home following the success of the show, which was filmed at the home.

O’Grady was also given a special recognition award at the 2018 National Television Awards for the impact For The Love Of Dogs had on helping find homes for rescue animals nationwide.

His love of animals also inspired the final programme he made before his death.

Paul O'Grady pictured with his dog

Paul O’Grady’s Great Elephant Adventure is a two-part series following Paul as he travels through Thailand and Laos to see the work done by elephant conservation centres to rescue, rehabilitate and protect the animals.

Filmed in the months before his sudden and unexpected death, this was Paul’s final TV project. ITV say the series will now air to make exactly one year since his passing.

Clare Barton, Executive Producer at Silver Star said: “It was an honour and a privilege to make Paul’s final TV project with him out in SE Asia, coupled with the opportunity to pay tribute to him with a deep dive into the life of his most famous creation - Lily Savage. It has been very emotional and moving to interview the people who knew him best and to delve into the golden archive of Paul in his absolute prime.”

Both programmes will be on ITV1 later this year.

