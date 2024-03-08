Man who was found dead at home in Bolton named as 'talented DJ' Graham Cox

A man who was found dead at a house in Bolton has been named as 'talented DJ' Graham Cox.

A murder investigation began on Tuesday following the discovery of his body at a home on Barton Walk in Farnworth. Police were initially called to the property over 'concerns for his welfare'.

The 37-year-old father was pronounced dead on the scene. Another man - aged 34 - was arrested on suspicion of his murder and has now been bailed.

Police at the scene in Farnworth Credit: MEN Syndication

Tributes have now been paid to Mr Cox, with a fundraiser set up to raise money towards his funeral. On the GoFundMe page, he has been described as a 'caring dad' who has been 'cruelly taken away from his children'.

Mr Cox, who worked as a DJ and producer, was also described as a 'friend to many'. A spokesperson for the Manchester West Coroners' Court confirmed Mr Cox's death has been referred to the coroner.

An inquest is expected to open into his death at a later date. Yesterday, detectives revealed the incident is being assessed by GMP’s Professional Standards Directorate 'due to previous police contact with the victim'.

Police said they believed the incident was 'isolated' with 'no wider threat to the wider community'.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact Greater Manchester Police by calling 101 or visiting gmp.police.uk, quoting log number 2634 of 05/03/24.