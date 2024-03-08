Motorcyclist jailed for seven years after killing pedestrian

A motorcyclist who killed a pedestrian while driving 66mph in a 30mph zone has been jailed for more than seven years.

Daniel Wray, 26, while wearing a heavily tinted crash helmet collided into Thomas Humphreys, 67, and was arrested at the scene on St Walburgas Road, around 5.55pm on 11 November 2022.

Mr Humphreys, from Blackpool, suffered multiple injuries and later died in hospital.

Wray has been jailed for seven years and four months and is disqualified from driving for 12 years. To get his licence back he must take an extended re-test.

Wray of Selby Avenue, Blackpool, who drove without a licence or insurance also sustained injuries in the collision.

Prior to the fatal incident, CCTV footage showed Wray driving his Suzuki Bandit far beyond the speed limit through Poulton and Blackpool.

He pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, causing death whilst uninsured and causing death without a driving licence, as he appeared at Preston Crown Court.

The motorbike was seized and will be crushed.

Lancashire's Sgt Matt Davidson, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Wray's actions on 11th of November 2022 were truly appalling and resulted in a man sadly losing his life.

"Riding a motorcycle he knew he had no licence or insurance for, and with compromised visibility, Daniel Wray rode at sometimes more than double the speed limit in built up residential areas.

"When Thomas Humphreys stepped into the road, he could have never anticipated how quickly Wray was really approaching him and he would not have realised it was unsafe to cross.

"While no sentence will ever reflect or make up for the loss of life, I welcome the fact that Wray has been given a custodial sentence and made accountable for his behaviour that night.

"I hope this tragic case will act as a poignant reminder about the fatal consequences of dangerous riding and the impact it can have on all involved."