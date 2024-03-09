Donald Campbell's Bluebird returning to Coniston decades after fatal crash

Play Brightcove video

Bluebird is returning to the Lake District decades after the fatal crash which killed its pilot Donald Campbell.

After a lengthy legal battle over its ownership, the restored hydroplane was lifted onto a transport lorry in North Shields for the journey to Coniston's Ruskin Museum.

The high-speed craft somersaulted during a water speed record attempt in 1967 and was lost to the bottom of Coniston Water.

It was recovered from the depths in 2001 by Bill Smith, an engineer from the North East, who had become fascinated with finding Bluebird and restoring it. Mr Campbell's body was recovered months later.

The badly-damaged wreckage was lifted from Coniston Water in 2001. Credit: PA

The engineering team had been diving for four years before they finally found the wreckage, and insisted on restoring it as close to the original plan as possible. A bitter row over the craft's ownership then ensued, leaving questions over its future home.

Mr Smith said there is "not a chance" Bluebird would be back on the water in the near future after today's move.

He has e xpressed disappointment that it will remain in the museum all year round, rather than being used on the water in certain months.

Bluebird restorer and engineer Bill Smith spoke to ITV Tyne Tees and Border about the removal of the craft from his workshop.

Villagers are expected to line the streets of Coniston as they watch the boat return - including Mr Campbell's daughter, Gina.

Ms Campbell returned to Coniston Water in 2021 to lay flowers at the lake, on what would have been her father's 100th birthday.

At the time she told ITV Border: "I just think my father left his mark on everybody here in this village. You talk about Donald Campbell, and Bluebird and Coniston - the three are intrinsically linked.

"My father lays in the graveyard here, his greatest achievements are here on this fabulous piece of water, and here we are, 100 years on since the day he was born, celebrating his birth.

"I think we should not look back on at his death, but on his achievements and look at the mark he left for all of us to enjoy."

The craft was lifted onto a truck transport for its journey back to the Lake District. Credit: PA

A team from Ruskin Museum are accompanying the craft on its journey.

The vice chairman of the museum, Jeff Carroll, said: "It will be an emotional moment for all concerned. We are hoping that the removal from Mr Smith’s workshop which has been Bluebird’s home for the last 23 years, will be accomplished easily and quickly, but the boat must be checked.

"We have to ensure that this priceless piece of Britain’s Heritage is properly stowed for its journey to Coniston.

"We thank Bill and The Bluebird Project volunteers for the restoration work that they have done and for passing it to the Ruskin Museum, where it will be displayed for all to see and where it will start the next stage of its journey."

