Donald Campbell's Bluebird will run again after move into Lakes museum home

Bluebird has been moved into its new home in the Lake District, 57 years after the crash which killed its pilot Donald Campbell.

The hydroplane is now at the heart of the Ruskin Museum, a short distance from Coniston Water where the wreck was salvaged.

Its staff have now revealed that they plan to run the vessel once again so that the public can see her in all her "glory."

Crowds welcomed the restored Bluebird, as it was driven through the streets of the village, after a long battle over its ownership.

Campbell's daughter, Gina, told ITV News she did not think she would "live long enough" to see its return.

She said: "I thought it would never happen. I thought it would just drag on and on.

"And then, to just suddenly - out of the blue - have the museum ring me and say 'Are you sitting down?'

"I couldn't believe it."

Museum staff say they are "delighted" the craft has returned to Coniston and that they have an "engineering team in place" to prepare it to go out on the water.

Director Tracey Hodgson said: "We are now able to show this iconic hydroplane to the world, and the younger generation will be able to learn of the achievements of Donald Campbell and pay tribute to him.

"Now she is home we can start making arrangements to run her on Coniston Water, where she can be seen in her glory by all.”

The wreckage was lifted from deep within Coniston Water, 34 years after the crash. Credit: PA

The hydroplane somersaulted during a water speed record attempt in 1967 and was lost to the bottom of Coniston Water.

It was recovered from the depths in 2001 by Bill Smith, an engineer from the North East, who had become fascinated with finding and restoring it. Mr Campbell's body was recovered months later.

The engineering team had been diving for four years before they finally found the wreckage, and insisted on restoring it as close to the original plan as possible.

A bitter row over Bluebird's ownership then ensued, leaving questions over its future home.