Plaque unveiled to honour Liverpool Football Club's legendary Boot Room

Play Brightcove video

Liverpool FC has unveiled a specially commissioned bronze plaque at Anfield that pays homage to the influential members of The Boot Room Boys – the creators and custodians of the club’s fabled inner sanctum, birthplace of ‘The Liverpool Way.’

The new tribute, situated on 97 Avenue, depicts the eight original members of The Boot Room – Geoff Twentyman, Ronnie Moran, Roy Evans, Bob Paisley, Reuben Bennett, Joe Fagan, John Bennison and Tom Saunders.

The families of The Boot Room Boys were joined by Reds legends and representatives from the club and partner Kodansha at a special unveiling event at Anfield this week.

Roy Evans, the only living member of The Boot Room Boys, helped to unveil the new plaque alongside former LFC captain Phil Thompson.

Roy Evans

“It’s such an honour to be recognised in this way alongside some of the club’s greats,” said Roy. “To be able to look back and reflect on the memories we experienced together and share them with their friends and families has been a real privilege.”

Ex-Liverpool Captain Phil Thompson said it was the think-tank of the club, where big decisions were made.

Phil Thompson

The Boot Room Boys plaque is part of the first phase of the club’s Walk of Champions project, which is designed to recognise the achievements of past and present legends of the club via permanent installations in and around the stadium.

Each Walk of Champions installation will have a QR code to provide an interactive element for fans to discover more and read about the history behind the LFC legend(s) being honoured.